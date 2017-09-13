The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 9/13/17

A guy in Vermont stood on the side of the road for hours with a cardboard sign… Most people didn’t read the sign, and just assumed he was panhandling. Well, his sign said, “I have a good job, a great family, and good health. YOU have a great day.” Then he proceeded to pass out $2.00 to everyone he met. When they asked him who he was, he didn’t say, he’s not doing it for recognition, just doing it out of love, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

