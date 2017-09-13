Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 9/13/17

By Chet Buchanan
Photo by Tim Greenway/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

A guy in Vermont stood on the side of the road for hours with a cardboard sign… Most people didn’t read the sign, and just assumed he was panhandling. Well, his sign said, “I have a good job, a great family, and good health.  YOU have a great day.” Then he proceeded to pass out $2.00 to everyone he met. When they asked him who he was, he didn’t say, he’s not doing it for recognition, just doing it out of love, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

