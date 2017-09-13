Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Truth Train: The Pregnant Belly-Rubber…

By Kayla
Filed Under: #1 Hit Music Station, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Davey, Davey the Showkilla, Kayla, Las Vegas, Lasso, Spence
Photo by Bildquelle/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Have you ever been pregnant and had one of your friends wanting to rub your belly? Kayla was walking through the CBS hallways after the show yesterday, when she ran into a fellow co-worker who just so happens to be pregnant. Kayla is really good friends with her and originally met her outside of work, so she didn’t think it was a big deal. Kayla’s friend had no problem with it, but there’s another employee  (that we’re leaving anonymous) who overheard what happened and wanted to share her opinion… She rudely interrupted and told Kayla, “You shouldn’t do that” and “nobody ever likes that!” She continued to say, “you don’t understand because you haven’t been pregnant!”

Well… Guess who hoped aboard the Truth Train for first hand advice, some Pregnant P1’s! Listen Below! 

More from Kayla
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live