Are Parents Naming Babies After Nicknames?

By Chet Buchanan
Usually, the name comes first and the nickname follows after… But have you ever heard of parents naming their baby after a nickname? Apparently its this new bazaar trend sweeping the nation where, for example, if parents wanted to name their kid “Mike” but didn’t actually want to name their child a nickname, so they intentionally name him “Michael” just so they can refer to him by the nickname.

Kayla’s sister named their new baby as “Soyer” just so they can call him “Soy-Bean!” You need to hear the rest of these nicknames, Below! 

