Chets Randoms for 9/14/17

Here are a few random facts for you…

Jackie Chan did the voice of the Beast in the Chinese version of “Beauty and the Beast” in 1991. He also sang his songs.

The expression “My bad” became popular because of the former NBA starManute Bol. He didn’t quite have a full grasp of English, so instead of saying “My fault” when something went wrong, he’d say “My bad.” And that spread.

Sliced bread was sold for the first time 89 years ago, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

The Wright Brothers didn’t really pioneer flying together. Wilbur did basically all the work . . . but gave Orville half the credit so his feelings wouldn’t be hurt.

‘N SYNC didn’t just get its name because the guys were “in sync.” It uses the last letter of each of the five original members’ first names: JustiN, ChriS, JoeY, JasoN, and JC. But Jason was replaced by Lance Bass, which screwed it all up.