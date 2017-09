P1 Anna called the show today in hopes of getting some advice on a problem that’s been hurting her relationship… She just turned thirty and has been dating her boyfriend for about three years now. The two have had a great relationship and are planning on moving in together to make it official! So whats the problem? Well, he’s sort of a “stereotypical college frat boy” not in age, but he’s got beanbag chairs, no cable, and empty beer bottles displayed everywhere!