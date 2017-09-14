Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Lorde Taps Khalid, SZA & Post Malone for ‘Homemade Dynamite’ Remix

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Lorde has dropped a remix for her single “Homemade Dynamite,” which features Khalid, SZA and Post Malone.

Lorde was last seen sharing a spirited interpretive dance to the track during this year’s MTV VMA’s, despite suffering from the flu.

The singer kicks off her world tour later this month in the UK, with North American dates beginning in March.

Check out the star-studded remix, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.

