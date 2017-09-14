Watch Post Malone Cover Nirvana’s All Apologies

Post Malone recently surprised fans by covering a classic Nirvana song.

Related: Post Malone Finally Meets Allen Iverson

While performing at House of Blues in Boston on Tuesday night (Sept. 12), the rapper, aka Austin Richard Post, broke out a bedazzled acoustic guitar for a cover version of “All Apologies.”

The Boston show kicked off the Malone’s North American tour (after a couple of festival appearances earlier this month).

Check out fan footage of the performance, which contains a bit of profanity, now at Radio.com. See all of Post’s tour dates below.

9/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

9/16 – Washington D.C. @ The Fillmore

9/19 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater

9/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

9/21 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic

9/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s

9/25 – Kansas City, KS @ Uptown Theater

9/26 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

9/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

9/29 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

9/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

10/04 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory

10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

10/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

10/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/14 – Mexico @ Elusion Festival

10/17 – Miami, FL @ Revolution

10/18 – Orlando, FL @ Venue 578

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/24 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

10/26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival

10/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Centerstage