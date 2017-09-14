Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, September 14th

By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Spence barley won today with one point to spare… Do you have what it takes to finally bring Spence down? If you can tie him you’ll win the $1,273 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge! Beat him, and you’ll win the $1,000 bonus, but beware, Spence hasn’t lost in 47 games! That tie’s the third highest win streak in Spence’s Challenge History!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Which longtime Dancing With The Stars star has ended their nine months engagement?     A: CARRIE ANN INABA
  2. Which NFL team has hired a “random 18 year old guru” as a Gen Z consultant?       A: MINNESOTA VIKINGS 
  3. What 83 year old, 60 year broadcaster vet revealed a secret cancer diagnosis?         A: LARRY KING
  4. After his failed drug test, Jon Jones’ UFC win over Daniel Cormier was changed to what?         A: NO CONTEST
  5. Actor Frank Vincent has passed away. What’s the first name of the character he played on the Sopranos?     A: PHIL
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live