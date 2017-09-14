Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, September 14th

Spence barley won today with one point to spare… Do you have what it takes to finally bring Spence down? If you can tie him you’ll win the $1,273 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge! Beat him, and you’ll win the $1,000 bonus, but beware, Spence hasn’t lost in 47 games! That tie’s the third highest win streak in Spence’s Challenge History!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!