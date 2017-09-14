Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spivey Podcast For Thursday, September 14th, 2017

By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Gary, Gary Spivey, Spivey Podcast, World’s Greatest Physic, World’s Greatest Physic Gary Spivey
(credit: garyspivey.com/98.5 KLUC)

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. In today’s edition: Ashley’s ex-boyfriend is trying to ruin her social life, how should she handle this?.. Susan just found out her neighbor passed away, and wanted to make sure she’s okay… Nicole belives her husband has several demons inside of him, will he be okay?

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.   Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s Website

