Chets Randoms for 9/15/17

By Chet Buchanan
Here are a few random facts for you…

A person born in 1969 has experienced approximately 20% of American history.  The country was founded 241 years ago, so someone just over 48 has been alive for a fifth of that.

Macaulay Culkin was the first child actor ever to get $1 million for a film . . . he got that for his role in “My Girl”.

The “Get Out of Jail Free” card from Monopoly was once a real thing.  In England in 1567, there was a lottery to raise money for the navy, and the winner got a “get out of jail free” card to excuse them from everything but the most serious crimes.

The“Transformers” cartoon from the ’80s once had a fictional Middle East city named “Carbombya.”  And Casey Kasem quit as one of their voiceover actors because of it.

If all seven billion people on the planet played in a single-elimination rock-paper-scissors tournament, you’d only need to win 33 games to become the champion.

