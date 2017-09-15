Spence’s Challenge: Friday, September 15th

$1,298 is sitting in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot waiting for a championship contender to claim it… Will you be the P1 to step up to the challenge? Here’s how it works, five pop-culture trivia questions, thirty second timer. Tie Spence, and you’ll win all the cash, Beat Spence, and win the $1,000 bonus! Practice, play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!