Spence’s Challenge: Friday, September 15th

By Chet Buchanan
$1,298 is sitting in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot waiting for a championship contender to claim it… Will you be the P1 to step up to the challenge? Here’s how it works, five pop-culture trivia questions, thirty second timer. Tie Spence, and you’ll win all the cash, Beat Spence, and win the $1,000 bonus! Practice, play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. What actor is nearly unrecognizable as J Paul Getty in the trailer for his new movie?         A: KEVIN SPACEY
  2. Who is cancelling their Rock performance due to health concerns?         A: LADY GAGA
  3. 60 Minutes has a new correspondent who will debut on the show’s 50th Anniversary September 24th. Who is it?       A: OPRAH WINFREY
  4. Which NFL team’s kicker watched his daughter being born on FaceTime just hours before his very first game?       A: NY GIANTS
  5. We know about Harvey, Irma, Jose, and Katia. The M hurricane made landfall yesterday near Acapulco. What’s its name?           A: MAX
