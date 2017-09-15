Spence’s Challenge: Friday, September 15th

$1,298 is sitting in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot waiting for a championship contender to claim it… Will you be the P1 to step up to the challenge? Here’s how it works, five pop-culture trivia questions, thirty second timer. Tie Spence, and you’ll win all the cash, Beat Spence, and win the $1,000 bonus! Practice, play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- What actor is nearly unrecognizable as J Paul Getty in the trailer for his new movie? A: KEVIN SPACEY
- Who is cancelling their Rock performance due to health concerns? A: LADY GAGA
- 60 Minutes has a new correspondent who will debut on the show’s 50th Anniversary September 24th. Who is it? A: OPRAH WINFREY
- Which NFL team’s kicker watched his daughter being born on FaceTime just hours before his very first game? A: NY GIANTS
- We know about Harvey, Irma, Jose, and Katia. The M hurricane made landfall yesterday near Acapulco. What’s its name? A: MAX