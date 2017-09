It’s easy to say “Text BLANK to help Harvey” but it’s not easy getting your hands dirty… There’s a man named Marc Bell who not only used to own Penthouse Magazine, but he’s also on the board of directors for a foster organization. When Hurricane Irma hit, all 70 foster children were in Jeopardy… So, Marc opened up his $30 million mansion that includes a movie theater, pool, and an Arcade! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

