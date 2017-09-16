Greece Makes Its Way To Las Vegas!

The Greek Food Festival returns to Las Vegas on its 45th year of celebrating Greek LIVE performances, various Greek food vendors, shopping and more. The festival tucks away behind the beautiful St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church every year.

Light up olive trees were placed around the festival grounds to make fellow Greeks feel at home. Vender booths displayed printed clothing, jewelry and small knick-knacks that make great stocking stuffers. A giant water fall gave festival goers peaceful sounds as they purchased food and other goods from local small business owners.

The band Etho Ellas is composed of musicians from Chicago, Denver and Las Vegas and have been together for over 14 years! The band features Costas Andoniadis and Lia Vasilakopoulou as featured guests; George Andretsos, a guitarist from Denver, Angelo Fotopoulos, a keyboardist from Chicago and Yiannis Fotopoulos.

The vocalist Lia Vasilakopoulou took center stage singing into the mic loud and proud. The music sounded very Greek-oriented with horns and whistles. The Greek songs reminded me of folk music.

Another band who performed were The Olympians, who started their band as three teenagers in Southern California in 1976. The Olympians have been performing for 37 years. The band was inducted into the Western Diocese Folk Dance Festival Heritage Hall of Fame.

The Greek Food Festival brought a wide variety of family-style foods from lamb to pastitsio. One of my favorites spanakopita, purchased at $2 a triangle consisted of a flakey crust filled with feta cheese, spinach and garlic. Fellow Greeks and non-Greeks can purchase Lamb chops roasting over a hot oven stove. The meat gets sliced off the bone and served to the festival-goers for $18.

When craving a quick snack from all the dancing, festival goers could satisfy their tastebuds on the traditional peta bread and hummus, dolmathes and more. Families gathered around tables near the stage drinking Aris beers feeling their inner “KEFI.” KEFI is when Greeks feel joyous urging them to dance and scream OPA when music is playing.

The weather set peak at 90 degrees which made soaking up Greek life pleasurable. Can’t wait for their return for future years to come.

