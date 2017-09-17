After driving 17 hours to Dallas, all Chet wanted to do is get back home to Vegas. The only problem? The TSA. Not a problem really. They’re just doing their jobs. But, Chet got a little extra something-something. Spence’s Song of the Week captures the pat down…er…rub down. It’s “I’ve Been Felt Up By the TSA.”





