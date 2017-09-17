Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

By Spence
Spence/98.5 KLUC

After driving 17 hours to Dallas, all Chet wanted to do is get back home to Vegas. The only problem? The TSA. Not a problem really. They’re just doing their jobs. But, Chet got a little extra something-something. Spence’s Song of the Week captures the pat down…er…rub down. It’s “I’ve Been Felt Up By the TSA.”
 


 
A new Song of the Week every Friday morning at 8:05.
 
It’s September…we get it, Mother Nature, we live in the desert but 105 IN SEPTEMBER?!?!?! Spence’s Song of the Week covers how it is with “It’s Friggin’ Hot: Part 2.”
 

 
Dare we say that this is the official anthem of summer in Las Vegas, “It’s Friggin’ Hot: Part 1.”
 

 
And…for you knuckleheads who can’t handle their booze during the three-day weekend, check out, “Labor Day Drunk.”
 

 

