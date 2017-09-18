Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Expand Kids Clothing Line

By Annie Reuter

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian continue to leave their mark on the fashion world as new clothes and accessories are available beginning today through their kids collection TheKidsSupply.

The new collection includes a range of Akid fur slides, Malibu socks, San Fernando sweats, Point Dume t-shirts, Malibu Eagle crewnecks, and new tiny Yeezys.

West and Kardashian launched their first collection in May but the concept was a long time coming.

“For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line,” Kardashian previously said. “TheKidsSupply has been what we’ve been working on for a long time. I’m so excited about this.”

Check out a few pieces below and see the complete collection at the line’s official website.

Akid x Kids Supply Fur Slides - Dust A post shared by KIDS SUPPLY (@thekidssupply) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

San Fernando Sweats - Haze A post shared by KIDS SUPPLY (@thekidssupply) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Malibu Socks - Bleach A post shared by KIDS SUPPLY (@thekidssupply) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT