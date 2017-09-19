Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chets Randoms for 9/19/17

By Chet Buchanan
Elton John’s song “Philadelphia Freedom” was written as a favor to his friend, Billie Jean King . . . because she was on a professional tennis team called the Philadelphia Freedoms.  The team lasted for one season.

You can’t cry in space.  Astronauts have found that because of the lack of gravity, their tears don’t fall . . . they just kind of stay in the eyeball, and they sting.

The shortest English word that has all five vowels is “eunoia” . . . which is six letters long.  It means “beautiful thinking” or a positive mental state. (The pronunciation is “yoo noy uh.”)

Ladybugs are called “ladybirds” in England.

The average cloud weighs 1.1 million pounds.  But the weight is distributed across such a big space, it still floats.

