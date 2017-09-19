Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, September 19th

Do you want a chance to win up to $1348? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, and you only have thirty seconds to answer… Tie Spence, and win all of the cash in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, beat Spence, and win the $1,000 bonus! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play