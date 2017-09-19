Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, September 19th

Do you want a chance to win up to $1348? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, and you only have thirty seconds to answer… Tie Spence, and win all of the cash in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, beat Spence, and win the $1,000 bonus! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play
- What Magazine’s latest issue says that some of the health advice they like to give out is rather freely may not work? A: GOOP
- Alicia Vilkander is on the poster for the new reboot of Tomb Raider. Who is she playing? A: LARA CROFT
- James Corden anger some people on twitter by smooching somebody at the Emmys. Who? A: SEAN SPICER
- Which NBA tea, re-signed their backup center Mason Plumlee to a three year, 41 Million Dollar Contract? A: DENVER NUGGETS
- Megan McCain is said to be in “final stage discussions” to be a new panelist on what show? A: THE VIEW