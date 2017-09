Tiffany Hatfield fled from her home in Florida seeking shelter from Hurricane Irma, which ravaged the east coast. The Hurricane was so powerful that it destroyed Tiffany’s roof at home… Thankfully, she safely drove to Virginia and while on the drive, she stopped at a gas station. At the gas station, she bought a $5.00 scratch-off, that turned into something amazing, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

