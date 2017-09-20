Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Hailey Dawson throws the “Tech-Tag Opening Pitch”

By Chet Buchanan
If you haven’t already heard, Hailey Dawson isn’t just any 7-year-old, she was born with a rare birth defect called “Poland Syndrome” which cost her three ringers on her right hand! This was a Huge problem, considering she was missing fingers on her throwing hand! This is when they turned to “black” from UNLV’s architect program, who 3D-Printed Hailey a new hand! Now that Hailey can throw, she’s set out on a nationwide tour with one mission: To throw the opening pitch in a professional baseball game for every team!

It just so happens Hailey lives in Las Vegas and today she stopped by the station to throw the “Tech-Tag” Opening Pitch! Listen Below! 

