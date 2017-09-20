Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Kayla Caught Her Friend’s Fiancée Sexting… Now What?

By Chet Buchanan
What do you do if you catch one of your friends fiance’s texting suspicious messages to another girl? What if he’s never been caught cheating, not even with the girl he’s texting? Well, this is the problem Kayla found herself in… Kayla’s friend Daniel is getting married in a few months to a man named Jeremy. The two have a very good relationship and recently got engaged, but Kayla recently found messages he’s sending to another women that’s borderline sexting!

What should Kayla do? Tell her friend about the messages or let it go and have them get married? Listen, Below! 

