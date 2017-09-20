Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, September 20th

By Spence
Are you a P1? Do you love money? Why not call everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play Spence’s Challenge? Here’s how it works: Thirty seconds to answer five trivia questions ripped straight from the biggest pop-culture headlines! If you tie Spence, you can win the $1373 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Beat Spence, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!

  1. A World War II submarine was discovered intact with 23 bodies inside. What country does it belong to?     A: GERMANY
  2. And speaking of losing nearly 60 pounds for a role in the 90s, Matt Damon said, “All I ate was(BLANK).”       A: CHICKEN BREAST
  3. What notable star recently shot down Leah Remini’s claim that they were Scientologist?        A: JADA PINKETT SMITH
  4. Dodge has announced a recall of nearly half 1 million of their trucks. By what model name are the trucks called?       A: RAM
  5. Reporters yesterday say a merger is brain between T-Mobile and which other wireless carrier?       A: SPRINT 
