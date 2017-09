Chris Long is a professional football player for the Philadelphia Eagles, and he’s trying to make a Big difference… Chris was originally from Charlottesville and in wake of the recent controversy that’s struck his home town, he’s donating a 3rd of his NFL salary to scholarships for underprivileged students! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

