Vic Mensa to Join JAY-Z on ‘4:44’ Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

It will be New York meets Chicago when JAY-Z hits the road to support his latest album, 4:44.

Brooklyn’s finest will be joined by the windy city’s Vic Mensa on the tour, with Mensa slated to open all of JAY-Z’s shows across North America.

The tour kicks off on Oct. 27 in Anaheim, CA, before winding its way back to nearby Los Angeles, CA, for the finale on Dec. 21.

See the full itinerary below.

10/27 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

11/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

11/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/05 -Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

11/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

11/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

11/12 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

11/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

11/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/29 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

12/02 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

12/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/06 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

12/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

12/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

12/13 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

12/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/16 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

12/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/19 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum