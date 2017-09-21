Las Vegas Low Rider Super Show

When cool lowrider cars and great music come together, you have the Las Vegas Lowrider SUPER Show. This week (September 25th-29th), listen to KLUC for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. The Lowrider Las Vegas Super Show is the world’s biggest car show and concert — and it’s back at the Cashman Center. See over 500 of the hottest lowriders on the planet and all day music, featuring Brown Boy, Lighter Shade of Brown, Lil Rob and Baby Bash. The show happens Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to listen to KLUC all week long to win.