Cheer-E-oke: cheerleaders doing Karaoke.

It’s the 2nd week of the Season and the girls from Western High School took on the challenge of Cheer-E-oke. Now keep in mind, these girls are used to “Cheering”…. not trying to hit the perfect pitch. BUT, we think they nailed it. Bruno, SZA and Justin would definitely be proud. Hear it here:

Think your team has what it takes to be the reigning champs of Cheer-E-oke?? Email Kayla.