The Ten Beers That Make You Burp Most

By Spence
This is useful for two types of people. The kind who like beer but don’t want to feel bloated. And the type who take pride in their burping prowess.

A scientist tested 31 different beers to see which ones make you burp the most. He measured how much CO-2 each one has. The more CO-2, the more you burp. And the burpiest beer is…Budweiser. Here’s the top ten . . .

1. Budweiser.

2. A tie between Stella and Coors Light.

3. Corona

4. Bud Light . . . although people thought it TASTED fizzier than any beer in the top 10.

5. Heineken.

6. Pilsner Urquell.

7. Foster’s.

8. Sam Adams

9. Beck’s.

10. Kronenbourg. If you want to avoid all that burping, go with a Peroni or an IPA. And in general, COLD beer makes you burp less. Warm beer releases CO-2 faster, so you get it all at once.

Check out the rankings here.

