What A Beautiful Life! #SoundHouse2017

Las Vegas’ CBS Radio sister stations X107.5, 98.5 KLUC, Mix 94.1 and Q100.5 took over the GoldSpike (Downtown Las Vegas Nightlife & Bar Venue) during the three day event known as Life Is Beautiful!

Listeners were able to call in to win passes to all three days of tasty food choices, free drinks, live performances and fun! This exclusive event was attended by radio winners and sponsored guests to intermingle amongst each other. The event took place on the seventh floor penthouse suite featured in MTV’s ‘Real World’ season 31.

Appetizers were offered each day including but not limited to mac n cheese bites, donut holes, vegetarian friend rice, beef sliders and more. Listeners favorites included complementary drinks from Dos Equis and Tito’s Vodka!

Each day had different artists whose music is played across the four sister stations. Most artists interviewed LIVE, performed and met fans during their exclusive meet n’ greet.

Day one’s artists included: The Revivalists, All Time Low, Andrew McMahon, Taylor Grey, DreamCar and Coin.

Coin

Day two’s artists included: Bleachers, Judah & The Lion, Missio, Cage The Elephant and Wiz Khalifa.

Jack Antonoff – Lead singer of Bleachers

Day three’s artists included: Middle Kids, Mondo Cozmo, Dua Lipa and Haim.

Dua Lipa

Haim

This event gave listeners a chance to forget about their worries and to see their favorite artists up close and personal. Day two, one of our most popular days became over capacitated. The venue had two bars, one inside and one outside, an intimate viewing area and seating outside to take a load off. The event was a success in the sense that no one got injured or died.

Meet n’ Greet Area