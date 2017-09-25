Chets Randoms for 9/25/17

Here are a few random facts for you…

Frogs usually mate with the equivalent of ORGIES . . . and the males will sometimes temporarily change color so other males won’t try to mate with them during the chaos.

In Argentina and Spain, Tuesday the 13th is considered unlucky, not Friday.

The Guns N’ Roses song “Madagascar” uses so many samples from Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech that he has a songwriter credit.

The Harlem Globetrotters’ theme song“Sweet Georgia Brown” is a ragtime song from 1925 that was about a hooker.

Canada had a rap song hit number one on its charts a full decade before the U.S. “Rapper’s Delight” by Sugarhill Gang was number one in Canada in 1980 . . . “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice was number one in the U.S. in 1990.