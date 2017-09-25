Spence’s Challenge: Monday, September 25th

Spence wins another game today! Adding another $25 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $1398! Wanna win that cash? Try Playing Spence’s Challenge… It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, if you can tie Spence you’ll win all the money in the jackpot, beat Spence and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- What tech retailer stock dropped 10% last week, much of it being blamed on pressure from Amazon and a disappointing investors meeting. A: BEST BUY
- More american idol judges are expected ti be announced this week, which network is spending all of that money? A: ABC
- The My Pillow guy was addicted to drugs until just after new years 2009, what was his drug of choice? A: CRACK
- Justin Thomas is just about the winner of everything this year, including top money in what sport? A: GOLF
- Which Lachey sustained what is being called “A bloody injury” during an “Dancing with the Stars” practice? A:VANESSA LANCHEY