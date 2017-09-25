Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 9/25/17

By Chet Buchanan
Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images

Have you ever wanted something so bad as a little kid that you’d do anything to get it? Well, there’s an 8-year-old girl named Serenity in Washington D.C. who wanted a hamster more than anything else in the world! She wanted it so bad, she wrote a letter with the help of her teacher to Petco asking for one! Problem is… her teacher wrote down the wrong address, and instead asked “Pepco” a hamster!

It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

