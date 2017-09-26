Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, September 26th

Five questions, thirty seconds… what do you say if you don’t know the answer? “Jim-Bob-Cooter!” but are you going to “Cooter” today? “Not-Today!” Tie Spence, win the $1423 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Beat Spence, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!
- What are the things on people’s clothing that says “YKK?” A: ZIPPERS
- Who sang the national anthem during last nights football game? A: JORDAN SPARKS
- Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh called out which school for their dirty facility? A: PURDUE
- A Giant diamond was found in Russia, what color is it? A: PINK
- Aaron Judge of the Yankees has surpassed the major league rookie home run record, who had previously held it? A: MARK MCGWIRE