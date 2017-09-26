Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, September 26th

By Spence
Five questions, thirty seconds… what do you say if you don’t know the answer? “Jim-Bob-Cooter!” but are you going to “Cooter” today? “Not-Today!” Tie Spence, win the $1423 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Beat Spence, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. What are the things on people’s clothing that says “YKK?”        A: ZIPPERS 
  2. Who sang the national anthem during last nights football game?          A: JORDAN SPARKS 
  3. Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh called out which school for their dirty facility?            A: PURDUE 
  4. A Giant diamond was found in Russia, what color is  it?         A: PINK
  5. Aaron Judge of the Yankees has surpassed the major league rookie home run record, who had previously held it?          A: MARK MCGWIRE 
