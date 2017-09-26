Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 9/26/17

By Chet Buchanan
Photo By RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Last Thursday a Women was draining through a McDonald’s in Ocean-springs, Mississippi, and as a kind gesture she paid for the strangers meal in the car behind her… Believe it or not, this actually happens often at fast food restaurants! Sometimes it’ll cause a chain of strangers to pay for one another, but usually the streak ends at 5, maybe 6 drivers. In Mississippi it ended at 125 people! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

