The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 9/26/17

Last Thursday a Women was draining through a McDonald’s in Ocean-springs, Mississippi, and as a kind gesture she paid for the strangers meal in the car behind her… Believe it or not, this actually happens often at fast food restaurants! Sometimes it’ll cause a chain of strangers to pay for one another, but usually the streak ends at 5, maybe 6 drivers. In Mississippi it ended at 125 people! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am