Chets Randoms for 9/27/17

By Chet Buchanan
Photo by Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images

Here are some random facts for you…

The five countries with the most English speakers are the U.S. . . . India . . . Pakistan . . . the Philippines . . . and Nigeria.  Then England comes in sixth.

The official bird of the small island country Mauritius is . . . the dodo.

Tom Brady was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 18th round of the MLB Draft in 1995, but he decided to stick with his plan to go to the University of Michigan to play football.

You can’t legally get married in Ohio if you have syphilis.

The bird in Twitter’s logo has a name . . . it’s Larry.  As in Larry Bird.  That’s because the co-founder of Twitter, Biz Stone, grew up in Massachusetts and was a huge Boston Celtics fan.

