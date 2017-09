By Robyn Collins

G-Eazy and Cardi B stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their new single “No Limit,” last night (Sept. 26).

The rappers put a unique spin on their late night performance via a gritty black and white film effect.

“No Limit,” will be featured on G-Eazy’s forthcoming album The Beautiful and Damned.

Check out the performance below.