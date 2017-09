Do you know those signs plotted all across parking lots in America that say “This parking space is reserved for …” Usually it’s reserved for some private business like a smoke shop or a restaurant that believes they can simply claim parking spots. Nevertheless rules are meant to be broke and on occasion Chet, Spence, and Kayla have all parked in those reserved parking spots!

Does everyone park in these spaces or is it just us? We asked some P1’s, Listen Below!