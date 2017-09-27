Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, September 27th

With a perfect score, Spence breezed to his record beating win today for a new grand total of $1448.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Do you want to win that cash? All you have to do is tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, and don’t forget if you beat him we’ll throw in an extra $1000! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!