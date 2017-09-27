Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, September 27th

By Chet Buchanan
With a perfect score, Spence breezed to his record beating win today for a new grand total of $1448.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Do you want to win that cash? All you have to do is tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, and don’t forget if you beat him we’ll throw in an extra $1000! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. What professional sports team owner loaned his private plane to one of his players t0 take supplies to Porter Rico and bring back his Mother and Grandmother?        A: MARK CUBAN
  2. What Nations King issued a decree allowing letting women drive?    A: SAUDI ARABIA
  3. First fights and chair throwing broke out in which countries parliament on Tuesday?       A: UGANDA
  4. Malia Obama is starting her Freshmen year at which University?          A:  HARVARD UNIVERSITY 
  5. Twitter could soon expand to how many characters?            A: 280
