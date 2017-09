It was only minutes after their wedding when Clayton and Brittany Cook were taking pictures together next to a nearby river… During the pictures, Clayton noticed something moving in the water and quickly sprang into action! Without missing a beat, Clayton jumped in the water, only to come out with a boy who was drowning in the river! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

