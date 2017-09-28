Beyoncé Featured on ‘Mi Gente’ Remix

New music from Queen Bey has arrived and it’s for a good cause.

Beyoncé has lent her vocals to J. Balvin and Willy William’s hit song “Mi Gente.”

With the release of the track also came the announcement that she will be donating her proceeds from the single to hurricane and earthquake relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and other affected Caribbean Islands.

Check out “Mi Gente featuring Beyoncé” below.

I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

For details on how you can help, see Beyoncé’s website.