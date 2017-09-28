Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chets Randoms for 9/28/17

By Davey The ShowKiller
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Electric Light Orchestra has the record for the most top 40 songs without a number one hit.  They’ve had 20 songs make the top 40, but none of them have made it to number one.

Ireland won its first Olympic medals in 1924 . . . a silver in the PAINTING competition and a bronze in LITERATURE. Obviously both of those competitions aren’t part of the Olympics anymore.

The sounds from crunchy foods are actually tiny sonic booms, as the food is breaking up at the speed of sound.

The USPS made stamps with the Statue of Liberty in 2011.  But the picture they used was of the Statue of Liberty outside New York, New York Casino in Las Vegas.  It’s not clear if it was an accident, or they just used it because it was a better photo.

Katy Perry’smother once dated Jimi Hendrix.

