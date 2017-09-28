Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Personalized Jerseys: Cool or Corny?

By Spence
Spence was so excited. He finally got his authentic Vegas Golden Knights jersey. It’s the home jersey in steel gray emblazoned with the Knights logo on the front. The back of the jersey is what has inspired debate. He customized his jersey with his name, “Spence” and the number “98” for the radio station.

Spence’s friend told him that only kids in tee ball should have their names on the back of jerseys, not grown adults.

Spence argues, “I don’t want another man’s name stamped on my back.”

Cheesy or nah?                          

