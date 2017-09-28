As a fan of hip-hop part of my upbringing was listening to the freestyles artists would kick on the radio whether it was through Funk Flex, Kid Capri, Sway, Clue, Stretch Armstrong, etc. I also came up in dvd era of rappers (primarily Philly) as well as Freestyle Friday on 106 & Park (when it was in it’s prime).

Lets not forget about Big Tigger and Rap City’s The Basement either. Pretty much what I’m saying here is I have a love/passion for freestyles. And I don’t necessarily mean ‘off the top’ freestyling (b/c that is not always good by any means) but the art of going off on an instrumental for minutes at a time w/ straight bars nonstop.

By bars I mean strategically put together pun influenced rhymes with deeper meaning likely to go over the average person’s head. Anyways I say all that to say this.

My guy Rawlo Black pulled UP for the latest edition of #TheComeUP and went bananas!!!! Press play below & you’ll get a feel for what I was speaking on above!