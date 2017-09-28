Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, September 28th

It’s a NEW Record!!!!!

Spence was going for the 2nd longest winning streak in “Spence’s Challenge” History…. 55 in-a-row!!! And with another win, the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot get another $25. The new total is $2,473 if you can beat the man at 7:25a on Friday.

How does it work? 5 pop culture questions ripped from the headlines. 30 seconds to answer.

Here are Thursday’s Questions for your studying pleasure:

  1. Who is being ripped on social media for awkwardly handling a Will and Grace cast interview Monday?             A: MEGYN KELLY
  2. Who did Kim K. say is “a liar and “not a good person”?             A: CAITLYN JENNER
  3. What team’s quarterback wants fans to all link arms during the anthem at Sunday’s game?           A: GREEN BAY
  4. Nepal has named a new living goddess. How old is she?             A: 3
  5. What airline has cancelled a bunch of flights…. affecting over 400,000 passengers?              A: RYANAIR       
Listen Live