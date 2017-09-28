Spivey Podcast For Thursday, September 28th, 2017

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. In today’s edition: Melissa wants to check up on her brother. Maria took her state nursing test and is very worried she didn’t pass. Nikki is worried that her dad was not happy with his funeral since he didn’t leave any wishes.

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a. Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

