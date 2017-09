A woman in North Carolina broke her ankle in a head-on collision last Monday, and her car caught fire. But the guy driving behind her happened to be an Iraq war veteran named Cory Hinkle, who’s a staff sergeant in the National Guard. And he pulled her from the car, then used his body to shield her from the explosion. A piece of shrapnel hit him in the ankle, but he’s okay. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

