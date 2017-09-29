Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Friday, September 29th

By Spence
With another win under his belt, Spence is now closer to beating his high score more than ever before! There’s $1498.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot which you can win if you just tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge! What’s Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, tie Spence and win the cash, beat Spence and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. What company is buying online on-demand services platform TaskRabbit, which lets users hire people to, among other things, help them put together a furniture?      A:IKEA
  2. What big golf event did former presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton show up at?         A: THE PRESIDENT’S CUP
  3. What rock icon reported;y had a seizure in Brazil?         A: STEVEN TYLER
  4. What did one of the Seattle Seahawks’ coaches blame his team’s offensive struggles on?         A: THE INTERNET
  5. What TV network is doing a reimagining, of the Disney classic “Hocus Pocus?”       A: THE DISNEY CHANNEL
