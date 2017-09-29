Spence’s Challenge: Friday, September 29th

With another win under his belt, Spence is now closer to beating his high score more than ever before! There’s $1498.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot which you can win if you just tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge! What’s Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, tie Spence and win the cash, beat Spence and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000!
- What company is buying online on-demand services platform TaskRabbit, which lets users hire people to, among other things, help them put together a furniture? A:IKEA
- What big golf event did former presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton show up at? A: THE PRESIDENT’S CUP
- What rock icon reported;y had a seizure in Brazil? A: STEVEN TYLER
- What did one of the Seattle Seahawks’ coaches blame his team’s offensive struggles on? A: THE INTERNET
- What TV network is doing a reimagining, of the Disney classic “Hocus Pocus?” A: THE DISNEY CHANNEL