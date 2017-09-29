Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 9/29/17

By Chet Buchanan
Photo credit should read REMY GABALDA/AFP/GettyImages

Joseph Badame is a 74 year old New Jersey resident that’s spent years of his life building a doomsday shelter with his wife, just in case it’s needed for survival… Unfortunately, his wife, who shared his passion, passed away recently and to top it all off, Josephs house of 40 years got foreclosed! Forcing Joseph to ditch the doomsday shelter and sell his belongings at a garage sale to save him a little money. What came out of that garage sale… Nobody was expecting and let’s just say that everything happens for a reason, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

Listen Live