By Spence
Filed Under: jazz hands, Niall Horan, parodies, parody, Slow Hands, theater
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for CMT

As if one Niall Horan parody was enough. Please. Last week, Spence made “Slow Hands” into “Man Hands.” This week, he pays tribute to community theater with “Jazz Hands.” It’s Spence’s Song of the Week.
 


 
A new Song of the Week every Friday morning at 8:05.
 
Inspired by the old Seinfeld episode featuring the phrase “Man Hands,” here’s the aforementioned “Man Hands,” Niall Horan “Slow Hands” parody.
 

Inspired by real life events, Chet, most certainly was, felt up by the TSA.
 


 
It’s September…we get it, Mother Nature, we live in the desert but 105 IN SEPTEMBER?!?!?! Spence’s Song of the Week covers how it is with “It’s Friggin’ Hot: Part 2.”
 

 
Dare we say that this is the official anthem of summer in Las Vegas, “It’s Friggin’ Hot: Part 1.”
 

 
And…for you knuckleheads who can’t handle their booze during the three-day weekend, check out, “Labor Day Drunk.”
 

 

More from Spence
