‘Why Don’t We’ Party With A Boyband?

By Gianni Giancola
BoyBand: Why Don't We

The boyband that has been killing the social media scene, Why Don’t We stopped by the KLUC performance studio to hang out with some very lucky radio winners!

Why Don’t We consists of five singers: Daniel Seavey, Zach Herron, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais and Jack Avery! The boys started out as solo artists and then formed together on September 27, 2017.

Their first debut single was Taking You which released about a month later after formation and can be found on their debut EP, ‘Only The Beginning.’ Since striking the music world, the boys have released three EPs and five singles with the latest being These Girls on August 29, 2017.

The boys sang four songs for the excited fans following an interview by evening jock Alex Davis known as @ADIsElevated on Twitter. The fans recorded every second with their smartphones causing screams and claps after every performance. The boys then stepped in front of the KLUC step and repeat to meet each and every fan!

Evening disc jockey @ADIsElevated – Center

