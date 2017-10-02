LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: 58 Dead, 500+ Hospitalized, Suspect Killed

AUDIO: Shooting Witness: “There Were Bodies…It Was Surreal”

Filed Under: John Moug, Kayla, KLUC, Las Vegas news, mass shooting, Route 91 Harvest Festival, shooting witness

LAS VEGAS (KLUC) – The shock and horror of Sunday night’s tragic shooting that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds wounded at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip has left thousands of witnesses recounting their harrowing tales of the shooting’s aftermath.

A bartender at the festival spoke to KLUC’s John Moug and Kayla on the air about the gunfire and the immediate rush of victims at her bar following the shooting.

The woman breaks down as she talks about the wounded as well as shooting victims who died in front of her as she tried to offer medical aid.

Listen to her powerful account of the shooting above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime
Get Started Now

Listen Live