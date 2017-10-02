AUDIO: Shooting Witness: “There Were Bodies…It Was Surreal”

LAS VEGAS (KLUC) – The shock and horror of Sunday night’s tragic shooting that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds wounded at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip has left thousands of witnesses recounting their harrowing tales of the shooting’s aftermath.

A bartender at the festival spoke to KLUC’s John Moug and Kayla on the air about the gunfire and the immediate rush of victims at her bar following the shooting.

The woman breaks down as she talks about the wounded as well as shooting victims who died in front of her as she tried to offer medical aid.

