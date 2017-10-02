LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: 58 Dead, 500+ Hospitalized, Suspect Killed

Would you like to Help Las Vegas Victims?

Filed Under: 98.5, Donate, KLUC, Las Vegas, lvmpd, MGM, shooting, therapy
Las Vegas, NV

At least 58 people were killed and 515 were injured in Las Vegas Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on a music festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. It was the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Need to get in touch or want to know how you can help??

  1. Donate BloodUnited Blood Services has 3 locations in Las Vegas. With 515+ injured people, the southern Nevada blood supply will need to be replenished almost daily to help the wounded recover. That’s why we need YOU. Donate at one of their 3 locations in LV. INFACT, schedule your appointment by visiting BloodHero.com.
  2. Donate MoneyCommissioner Steve Sicolak started the crowd funding page with a simple $500,000 goal….. within 6 hours, the total was $900,000. Steve, himself, put up $10,000 to start and Of course, the new goal was changed quickly to $1 Million. You can contribute here.
  3. We know a lot of people are freaking out because they can’t find their friends. Hopefully this phone number can help. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department put it together so you could actually get some sleep tonight (because Sunday night was rough). Call 866-535-5654 to see if anyone you know checked into a hospital.
  4. Need to talk to someone? MGM really stepped it up:

Hopefully these tips help you through this tragic time.

More from Zoo Vegas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live