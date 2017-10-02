Would you like to Help Las Vegas Victims?

At least 58 people were killed and 515 were injured in Las Vegas Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on a music festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. It was the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Donate Blood — United Blood Services has 3 locations in Las Vegas. With 515+ injured people, the southern Nevada blood supply will need to be replenished almost daily to help the wounded recover. That’s why we need YOU. Donate at one of their 3 locations in LV. INFACT, schedule your appointment by visiting BloodHero.com. Donate Money — Commissioner Steve Sicolak started the crowd funding page with a simple $500,000 goal….. within 6 hours, the total was $900,000. Steve, himself, put up $10,000 to start and Of course, the new goal was changed quickly to $1 Million. You can contribute here. The Sheriff and I have set up an account to aid survivors and their families. I've pledged the first $10K. gofundme.com/dr2ks2-las-veg… —

Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) October 02, 2017 We know a lot of people are freaking out because they can’t find their friends. Hopefully this phone number can help. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department put it together so you could actually get some sleep tonight (because Sunday night was rough). Call 866-535-5654 to see if anyone you know checked into a hospital. Need to talk to someone? MGM really stepped it up: Following the tragic events in Las Vegas last night, crisis counselors are available for any guest or employee who… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

